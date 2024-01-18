Greenland Ice Sheet Losing 30M Tons of Ice Per Hour

A new study on Greenland's ice cap has disturbing implications: Researchers found it's losing more than 30 million tons of ice per hour, on average. That's a lot more than had previously been estimated, and it means more freshwater is going into the north Atlantic Ocean than previously thought—which experts fear could cause ocean currents to collapse, the Guardian reports. Researchers previously believed the ice sheet had lost 5,000 gigatons of ice in recent decades, but this research adds 1,000 gigatons to that, a 20% increase, the Washington Post reports. The reason for the bump: This new research accounts for ice lost at the edge of glaciers, where they meet water, rather than just changes in mass in the ice sheet's interior.