At Least 23 Dead in Fireworks Factory Blast

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand killed more than 20 people on Wednesday, according to provincial officials, though the devastation at the scene has made the death toll uncertain. The country's public health ministry put the death toll at 23 Thursday morning, including 16 men and seven women, the Bangkok Post reports. The owner of the factory in Suphan Buri province survived because he was out delivering product at the time of the blast, officials say. Suphan Buri is about 60 miles northwest of Bangkok, in the heart of Thailand's central rice-growing region.

Photos posted online by local rescue workers showed the factory site virtually leveled, the AP reports. Rescue workers at the scene said there were no survivors. The Lunar New Year is celebrated in February, when demand for fireworks is strong in Thailand and other parts of Asia. The national disaster agency said the cause of the explosion is under investigation. National police chief Torsak Sukvimol confirmed local news reports that there had been another explosion at the factory in November 2022 that killed one worker and seriously injured three others. He said police would pursue legal action for any wrongdoing involved in the new blast.