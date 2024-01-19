'Moon Sniper' Nears Its Target

Japan is on the verge of becoming the fifth country ever to land a spacecraft on the moon. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon—JAXAS's SLIM—is approaching its target and will begin its descent around 10am Eastern, CNN reports. The landing will be streamed live on YouTube , and project official Kenji Kushiki says the "start of the deceleration to the landing on the moon's surface is expected to be a breathless, numbing 20 minutes of terror." The spacecraft launched in September has been nicknamed the "Moon Sniper" because it is aiming for a much smaller target site than other landings.

Other probes have used landing zones 6 miles wide, but SLIM's target near a crater called Shioli is just 330 feet wide, the AP reports. JAXA says the main goal of the mission is to demonstrate a "pinpoint," landing, to bring in an era of "where we want to, rather than where it is easy to land." "As we map the surface of celestial bodies in ever more detail, the need to land close to a very specific area has increased," JAXA says.

The spacecraft is carrying two small rovers, the BBC reports. One is a hopping robot and the other—developed by companies including Tomy, which makes Transformers toys—is a ball that changes shape when it stops to take photos. Only the US, the Soviet Union, China, and India have successfully landed spacecraft on the moon, reports the Guardian. Another Japanese lander crashed last year. (Read more moon landings stories.)