Malia Obama Makes Her Sundance Debut

Malia Obama has come a long way from her time protesting on the sidelines of the Sundance Film Festival. This year, she's screening a film there. The eldest daughter of former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama was on the red carpet Wednesday for the screening of short film The Heart, which she wrote and directed under the name Malia Ann (her first and middle names), per the Hollywood Reporter. In a video statement, the 25-year-old filmmaker who once interned for the now-jailed movie producer Harvey Weinstein calls the 18-minute film "an odd little story, somewhat of a fable, about a man grieving the death of his mother after she leaves him an unusual request in her will."