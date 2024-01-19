Friday is the final day of the World Economic Forum's annual get-together , but for one world leader, his visit to Davos has led to a criminal complaint, or complaints, against him. Reuters reports that Israeli President Isaac Herzog was in the Swiss city on Thursday, there to speak about Israel's fight against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in accusations that Israel is committing war crimes. The Swiss AG's office is keeping mum on most details surrounding the official complaint against Herzog, including what it entails, how many complaints are involved, and who filed.

If Herzog himself knows what the complaints are about, he's not letting on. "The president of the state of Israel participated in the World Economic Forum as planned and represented the position of the state of Israel and the importance and justness of the struggle to secure the release of the hostages," a Herzog rep said Friday. The AFP adds, "Sources in the government suggested that the complaint was a publicity stunt with no chance of advancing to any investigation." The group that submitted the complaint, which came with the label "Legal Action Against Crimes Against Humanity," noted in a statement that multiple people who weren't named had filed charges with the federal and regional authorities in Zurich, Bern, and Basel.

The statement added that the plaintiff's case shares parallels to a criminal one against Israel brought by South Africa, currently being hashed out at the Hague before the International Court of Justice. That emergency filing alleges Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Swiss prosecutors note they're looking into the newest case, and that they're trying to determine what kind of immunity, if any, might be available for the complainant. On Thursday, Herzog told those assembled at Davos that Israel's current incursion into Gaza is in "self-defense," and that South Africa's case against Israel at the Hague is "outrageous." (Read more Isaac Herzog stories.)