Poll Suggests a Big Day for Trump

Donald Trump leads Nikki Haley by 19 points in New Hampshire, a poll released the day before the state's presidential primary shows. The survey of 500 likely Republican primary voters was conducted Saturday and Sunday by the Boston Globe/NBC-10/Suffolk University poll, the Hill reports. The breakdown showed the former president with the support of 57.4% of those polled and the former UN ambassador running at 8.2%. Just 2.2% of those contacted said they hadn't decided on a candidate. Once Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race, the poll director said 11 respondents who had picked him had their preference shifted to their second choice.

Another poll released Monday had similar results, per Politico. The Monmouth University-Washington Post poll has Trump 18 points ahead of Haley, 52% to 34%. DeSantis stood at 8%. Monmouth saw something else going Trump's way: DeSantis supporters were twice as likely to pick the former president as their second choice as they were to choose Haley. Other weekend polls found that, too. WMUR forecasts a cloudy Tuesday, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. Snow showers are possible in the southern part of New Hampshire around sunset, which could then spread north. Most polling places close at 7pm, though some stay open till 8, per CBS News. (Read more New Hampshire primary stories.)