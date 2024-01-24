In-N-Out Has Never Closed a Location—Until Now

In-N-Out Burger says that while it has relocated several restaurants over the years, what it is doing in Oakland is a sad first in its 75-year history. The California chain says it is permanently closing the "busy and profitable" restaurant because of crime concerns, NBC News reports. "We feel the frequency and severity of the crimes being encountered by our customers and associates leave us no alternative," Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said Tuesday. "Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our customers and associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies," Warnick said.