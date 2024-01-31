The Text She Sent Moriah Wilson's Mom Haunts Her

Writing for 'Outside,' Betsy Welch brings readers inside the murder trial
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 31, 2024 2:12 PM CST
The Text She Sent Moriah Wilson's Mom Haunts Her
Anna Moriah Wilson's photo is displayed on the screen as state attorney Rickey Jones addresses the jury during the sentencing portion of Kaitlin Armstrong's murder trial, Nov. 17, 2023, at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas.   (Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

Two days before professional cyclist Moriah Wilson was shot to death by Kaitlin Armstrong, Outside writer Betsy Welch interviewed her for almost an hour. The Q&A was posted online just hours before Wilson's death. That kind of proximity reverberates throughout "This Is the Story of a Murder Trial," Welch's lengthy new piece about the experience of sitting through the 11-day trial with Wilson's family and close friends and spending pockets of time with them in the hours outside of it. One of the most wrenching moments Welch recounts came during Caitlin Cash's impact statement.

Hers was the Austin house Wilson was staying in, the place where she was murdered. Cash recounted she and Wilson were so excited to see each other when Wilson arrived they forgot to retrieve Wilson's suitcase from baggage claim. On May 11, the day Wilson would be killed, Cash texted Wilson's mom, Karen. She sent a photo of Wilson building up her bike in the living room with this accompanying message: "Your girl is safe with me in Austin." Welch writes of the guilt Cash has wrestled with since, for the words and for "the feeling that she somehow hadn't done enough to save her." The piece is full of other moments where the pain of those closest to Wilson is visceral, and where Welch's nearness to the family—she recounts Karen, 62, doing a backflip while swimming with relatives who were attending the trial with her—is evident. (Read it in full.)

Stories to sink your teeth into.
Get our roundup of longform stories every Saturday.
Sign up
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X