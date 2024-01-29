Hunt for Amelia Earhart's Plane Yields Intriguing Clue

Plenty of theories have come and gone about where Amelia Earhart's plane crashed, but a new one seems to have more credibility than most. A former US Air Force intelligence officer is pretty sure he's found Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra on the floor of the ocean, reports NBC News . Tony Romeo, CEO of Deep Sea Vision, says one of his underwater drones captured sonar data that appears to reveal a plane-shaped blob—see it here —in the ocean about 100 miles from Howland Island between Australia and Hawaii.

"Well you'd be hard pressed to convince me that's anything but an aircraft, for one, and two, that it's not Amelia's aircraft," he told the Today show. The location is in sync with Earhart's flight route, Dorothy Cochrane of the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum tells the Wall Street Journal. Outside sonar experts also say it's intriguing enough to investigate further.

Romeo, a commercial real-estate investor who funded his own $11 million exploration, plans to do just that. He and his team plan to return to the site later this year with a remote operated vehicle to get better images of the object, which rests about 16,000 feet underwater. Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan vanished in 1937 en route to Howland Island, and Romeo hopes to solve one of aviation's greatest mysteries. "For her to go missing was just unthinkable," he says. "Imagine Taylor Swift just disappearing today." (Read more Amelia Earhart stories.)