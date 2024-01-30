As US Ponders Responses, Two Red Lines Collide

The US promises some kind of response against Iran after the deaths of three US servicemembers in Jordan. The big question is how aggressive it will be.

Red line, I: The most aggressive option would be to hit Iranian targets within Iran itself. However, this one carries the greatest risk of escalating things into a regional war. As Politico puts it, the "Iranian government, for its part, has suggested that a strike on Iran itself would be a red line." Of course, the US has a red line of its own—the killing of US troops—and hawks in Congress and elsewhere say a strike inside Iran is necessary.

Red line, II: "We've allowed ourselves to come to a point where now, direct strikes on Iran are what is required to quell this activity," John Miller, a retired Navy admiral who commanded the US Fifth Fleet in the Persian Gulf, tells Foreign Policy. "In true Iranian fashion, they're going to push and push and push, until they sense that they've come to a red line. They do that themselves. They do it through their proxies. Well, they crossed the red line," he said, referring to the killing of US troops. "They need to be held to account for that."