New DOE Rules Impact Just a Sliver of Gas Stoves

DOE finalizes new energy efficiency standards for stoves
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 30, 2024 4:15 PM CST
The Government Is Fine With Your Gas Stove
   (Getty Images / FotoCuisinette)

Last January the White House reassured Americans that President Biden wasn't going to try to take away their gas stoves, and it seems that wasn't just lip service. CNN reports the Department of Energy on Monday rolled out new energy efficiency standards for ovens and stoves, and the impact on gas models in negligible, with the department noting that 97% of gas stoves on the market are already compliant.

  • Little should change: "The standards will not result in the loss of any consumer-desired features in future models, such as continuous cast-iron grates, high input rate burners, and other specialty burners," the DOE said in a press release.

  • Bigger impact on electric stoves: What did end up in the crosshairs are electric stoves. Nearly 25% of smooth-top versions available today are not currently compliant with the new standards, which will take effect in 2028.
  • The overall projected impact: Over the next 30 years, the changes should lower Americans' utility bills by $1.6 billion, says the DOE, while lowering carbon-dioxide emissions by almost 4 million metric tons.
  • What drove the hubbub: Or more specifically, who. Consumer Product Safety Commission member Richard Trumka Jr. early last year suggested that a ban or regulation was possible due to gas stove's "hidden hazards." His comments, which spurred much handwringing, came after a report linking childhood asthma with gas stoves.

  • But... The National Review asserts it wasn't all imagined woe. It reports the initial energy efficiency standards the DOE proposed last February would have barred the sale of stoves that consume more than 1,204 thousand British thermal units (kBtu) average; about 50% of current models wouldn't comply. The final regulations block the will ban the sale of stoves that consume 1,770 kBtu.
  • What's next: The Wall Street Journal reports new regulations for stoves join already approved ones for refrigerators and freezers. New standards for dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, and beverage and wine chillers are coming.
(Read more gas stoves stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X