New DOE Rules Impact Just a Sliver of Gas Stoves

Last January the White House reassured Americans that President Biden wasn't going to try to take away their gas stoves, and it seems that wasn't just lip service. CNN reports the Department of Energy on Monday rolled out new energy efficiency standards for ovens and stoves, and the impact on gas models in negligible, with the department noting that 97% of gas stoves on the market are already compliant.

Little should change: "The standards will not result in the loss of any consumer-desired features in future models, such as continuous cast-iron grates, high input rate burners, and other specialty burners," the DOE said in a press release.