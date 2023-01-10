CPSC Considering a Ban on Gas Stoves: Report

On the heels of a damning report that gas stoves are responsible for 13% of child asthma cases in the US comes news that a federal agency is considering banning the appliances. "Products that can’t be made safe can be banned," a commissioner for the Consumer Product Safety Commission tells Bloomberg. He says "any option is on the table" for the "hidden hazard" of gas stoves, found in more than a third of homes in the nation. As CNN reports, the CPSC has been considering making a move on the appliances for months; the same agency commissioner in October recommended the safety agency collect public comments on the matter.

Now, he tells Bloomberg, that public comment period is expected to be opened. If they are not banned, there are other steps that can be taken, including setting standards on the emissions from them. Without proper ventilation, gas stoves can cause levels of nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter to a concentration declared unsafe by the Environmental Protection Agency, and the appliances have been linked to other respiratory ailments beyond asthma as well. The CPSC says a "lengthy process" will be involved before any regulatory action is taken. Some cities have been taking it upon themselves to ban natural gas hookups in new construction, while in some red states, such bans have been preemptively prohibited from ever taking effect. (Read more stove stories.)