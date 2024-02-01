Another News Site Goes Bust

Add another media casualty to the new year: The digital news site the Messenger abruptly went belly-up on Wednesday, after less than a year in business, reports the New York Times. The site founded by Jimmy Finkelstein, who previously owned the Hill and The Hollywood Reporter, launched in May with a pledge of unbiased news coverage, per NBC News. The site hired 300 journalists out of the gate and aimed to have more than 500, which would have put it on par with any major news organization in the US. Instead, it has become "one of the stranger and more expensive recent experiments in digital media," per the Washington Post. The Times similarly calls it "one of the biggest busts in the annals of online news."