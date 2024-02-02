It's Groundhog Day, and Ned Ryerson Is Back (Kinda)

Frito-Lay is giving the world a sequel to Groundhog Day, sort of. The snack company has created eight different commercials starring Stephen Tobolowsky, who played Ned Ryerson in the 1993 comedy, as a guy who's just trying to buy some Lay's potato chips but finds himself stuck in a time loop instead. The ads, which all feature Tobolowsky carrying a different flavor of chip to a grocery store cash register, will play a total of 75 times, in prime slots during shows that air on ABC all day Friday—which is, of course, Groundhog Day. Variety has a feature on how the ads, for which Frito-Lay purchased a third of all available Friday advertising slots on ABC, came to be.