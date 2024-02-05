Parking an SUV in Paris Just Got a Lot Pricier

Parisians voted Sunday to muscle SUVs off the French capital's streets by making them much more expensive to park, the latest leg in a drive by Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo to make the host city for this year's Olympic Games greener and friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists. More than 54% of the votes cast in the low-turnout election supported the measure to triple parking fees for large SUV drivers from out of town to $19.50 per hour in the city's center. Only 5.7% of the 1.3 million eligible voters cast ballots, Le Monde reported. Hidalgo argued that SUVs take up too much space on narrow Parisian streets, are too polluting, "threaten our health and our planet," and cause more accidents than smaller cars. "The time has come to break with this tendency for cars that are always bigger, taller, wider," she said, per the AP. "You have the power to take back ownership of our streets."