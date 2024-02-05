Tucker Carlson's Russia Visit Gets Some Notice

Tucker Carlson is taking in the sights in Moscow, which is leading to more than a little tongue-wagging that he's just there as a tourist. "It is beautiful," Carlson told the Izvestia newspaper. "I just wanted to see it because, you know, I have read so much about it, but I have never seen it before." But as Reuters reports, the ex-Fox News pundit, when asked if he was in town to interview a certain Vladimir Putin, just smiled and said, "We'll see." The Kremlin, Reuters notes, was equally evasive, with a rep saying that "many foreign journalists come to Russia every day, many continue to work here, and we welcome this. We have nothing to announce in terms of the president's interviews to foreign media."