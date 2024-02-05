A Michigan jury began deliberations Monday in a novel trial against a school shooter's mother who could go to prison if convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four students in 2021. "You must not let sympathy, bias, or prejudice influence your decision," Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews said, per the AP. Prosecutors say Jennifer Crumbley was grossly negligent when she failed to tell Oxford High School officials that the family had guns, including a 9mm handgun that was used by her son, Ethan Crumbley, at a shooting range just a few days earlier.