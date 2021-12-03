Mom's Text to Suspected Shooter: 'Ethan Don't Do It'

(Newser) – The parents of suspected school shooter Ethan Crumbley are now facing charges of involuntary manslaughter, and the prosecutor in Michigan's Oakland County provided new details Friday to justify the move. "The facts of this case are so egregious," said Karen McDonald after James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged in the shooting at Oxford High School that left four dead and seven injured. "While the shooter was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, there were other individuals who contributed to the events." Details:

Alleged gift: McDonald said it was clear that Ethan's parents bought him the semiauatomatic gun used in the attack as a present. While James Crumbley bought the weapon on Nov. 26, Ethan called it his "new beauty" in a social media post, reports USA Today. And Jennifer Crumbley put up a social media post of herself and her son at a gun range. "Mom and son day testing out his new Christmas present.” As CNN notes, Ethan cannot legally own the gun.

