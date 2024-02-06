Nikki Haley: I Need Secret Service Protection

Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection as she says threats against her have increased. "We've had multiple issues," Haley told the Wall Street Journal, confirming that she had applied for the protection. "It's not going to stop me from doing what I need to do." The former South Carolina governor had also addressed the subject of her safety at a news conference in her home state, where she's been campaigning in advance of the February 24 primary, last week, Fox News reports. "When you do something like this, you get threats," she told reporters in response to a question about increased security at campaign events. "It's just the reality."
Protesters have been attending her recent campaign events, and a woman who tried to rush the stage at one was tackled by security. Haley has also been subjected to two "swatting" incidents at her South Carolina home recently, ABC News reports. Media outlets including CNN are linking the increased threats to Haley's status as the last major candidate competing against Donald Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. Federal officials have Haley's application for Secret Service protection, and if it's approved, Haley's campaign team has been considering how the increased security would impact her campaign schedule. Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who made his own request for Secret Service protection, has not been granted it at this point. (More Nikki Haley stories.)