Nikki Haley: I Need Secret Service Protection

Nikki Haley has requested Secret Service protection as she says threats against her have increased. "We've had multiple issues," Haley told the Wall Street Journal, confirming that she had applied for the protection. "It's not going to stop me from doing what I need to do." The former South Carolina governor had also addressed the subject of her safety at a news conference in her home state, where she's been campaigning in advance of the February 24 primary, last week, Fox News reports. "When you do something like this, you get threats," she told reporters in response to a question about increased security at campaign events. "It's just the reality."