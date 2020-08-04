(Newser) – The same Colorado police department involved in the death of Elijah McClain now has a new controversy on its hands—this time involving a Black family pulled over for an allegedly stolen vehicle. Per the Denver Post, Brittney Gilliam had taken her nieces, sister, and daughter out to get their nails done, but they were pulled over by Aurora cops in their SUV, which happened to have the same license plate number (from Colorado) as a stolen motorcycle with Montana plates. The family was ordered out of the car at gunpoint, and while Gilliam was questioned by police, the four girls, ages 6, 12, 14, and 17, were made to lie prone on the ground, the 12-year-old and 17-year-old handcuffed. In a video shot by a bystander, which has since gone viral on Twitter, the children can be heard crying and screaming as they remain on the ground, with police officers standing around them.

story continues below

One officer finally helps the two handcuffed kids sit up; the other two kids are also allowed to sit. Vanessa Wilson, Aurora's interim police chief, says in a statement cited by the Washington Post that the officers were just doing what they were trained to do during a "high-risk stop," but that "we must allow our officers to have discretion and to deviate from this process when different scenarios present themselves." She adds she's told her team "to look at new practices and training" and called the family to apologize. The police note that adding to the confusion was the fact that Gilliam's car had been stolen earlier in the year. "[It] makes me very mad, because I am not anti-police," Jenni Wurtz, who shot the video, tells Denver7. "I'm anti what happened." Meanwhile, Teriana Thomas, Gilliam's 14-year-old niece who was seen in the video, says she's lost trust in the police. "It's like they don't care," she tells KUSA. "Who am I going to call when my life is in danger?" (Read more Aurora, Colorado stories.)

