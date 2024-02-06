Nextdoor Isn't the Neighborly App We Thought

Imagine a friendly app where neighbors could check in on each other, offer sugar and eggs, and talk about pertinent area issues. Perhaps that was the original intent of Nextdoor, the hyperlocal social networking platform, but Rick Reilly, writing for the Washington Post, says it's turned into something else entirely, bringing us back to the "bad old days" of when "you could've been one of Mao Zedong's millions of neighborhood snitches." Reilly notes that the app has instead morphed into a cauldron of paranoia and suspicion, where users "log in and start profiling everyone on [the] block" and make petty complaints, like a vegan couple complaining about the smells from someone else's meat-filled barbecue. Reilly himself has tried to "swim against this madness" by pushing back in the app against some of the manufactured hysteria, only to be told by others to "butt out."