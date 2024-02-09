Winter Games Cut Back Due to Lack of Winter

There will be just two outdoor sports at British Columbia's upcoming Winter Games. "A lack of snowpack on the mountain at Troll Ski Resort and the absence of heavy snowfall in the forecast" prompted the BC Alpine, Freestyle BC, and BC Snowboard organizations to withdraw from the event, the BC Games Society announced Thursday, per the CBC . The event is hosted by the city of Quesnel and Lhtako Dene Nation, and set to run Feb. 22 to 25. Unseasonably warm temperatures and rain have been eating away at the existing snowpack in the Cariboo region and in BC more broadly. The society noted "mountain-based sports, already facing a difficult and shortened winter season, require significant snowpack and technical venue builds to run safe and meaningful competition."

It's the first time in the history of the Games that alpine ski, freestyle ski, and snowboard events had to be canceled, Society President and CEO Allison Noble tells the CBC, noting some 240 athletes had been expected to take part in those events. Biathlon and cross-country ski events will take place despite the lack of snow. Events tied to another 11 sports will take place indoors. Some 1,200 athletes in all are expected to participate. Experts, meanwhile, are looking far beyond the competition, fearing the lack of snow will mean "a possible repeat of the record-breaking provincewide drought experienced last summer," per the National Observer. Snowpack levels in BC are currently 39% below normal, compared to 19% below normal at this time last year, per the CBC. (BC is no anomaly.)