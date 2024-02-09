Deputies Capture Kangaroo at Florida Pool

A wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff's deputies Thursday after it was spotted hopping around the pool area of a Florida apartment complex, the AP reports. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video and still photos of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter. The agency also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report it. "I actually see a kangaroo. It's kind of a large kangaroo," the unidentified woman says. "We got him closed in the pool gate area."