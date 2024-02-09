Ex-Mets GM Busted Over Use of an Old Baseball Scheme

Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series on Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he directed team staff to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots. Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed "the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons."

Use of the so-called "phantom injured list" is thought to be common throughout baseball, but Eppler is the first to be disciplined, per the AP.