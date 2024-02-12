4 Dead in Shooting at Greek Shipping Company

Three people were killed by a gunman in a rare workplace shooting in Greece on Monday, authorities say. Officials say the victims, including the company's owner, were shot at the office of the European Navigation shipping company in Glyfada, just south of Athens, the BBC reports. The gunman killed two men and a woman before he barricaded himself inside the building. Authorities say the gunman killed himself as police special forces prepared to move in.

"The suspected perpetrator, who worked for the family, was found dead in a different area from the three deceased people at the company," police spokesperson Consantia Dimoglidou said, per the AP. "He had his assault weapon next to him and appears to have shot himself in the head." Reuters notes that Greece has strict gun laws and that shootings not related to gang activity are rare. The gunman was identified as 76-year-old Adel El Bourai, an Egyptian national who was recently laid off after working for the owner's family for 36 years, per eKathimerini.com. (More Greece stories.)