Former WWE Wrestler Held in Wife's Death

William Albert Haynes Jr., who wrestled professionally under the name Billy Jack Haynes, is being held in Oregon in the shooting death of his wife. Portland police identified Haynes, 70, as a suspect after Janette Becraft, 85, was found dead in their home on Thursday, the Oregonian reports. A woman who lives in another part of the house with her father said Becraft suffered from dementia. Her father, Thomas Matthieu, described the couple as inseparable. "They adored each other," he said, adding, "Whatever happened, I don't think it was done with evil intent."

Haynes sustaining multiple concussions during his career, which ran from 1986 to 1988. He was part of a federal class-action lawsuit filed against World Wrestling Entertainment. Courts ruled that the suit, which argued that the wrestlers suffered brain damage and were insufficiently protected by the company, was filed too late and dismissed it, per the AP. In 2021, the US Supreme Court declined to take up an appeal. Early last week, neighbors said, Haynes took a hard fall. "He is a sweetheart of a guy," one said. "He was one of my favorite heroes growing up in Portland."