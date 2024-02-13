Oregon Resident's Case of Bubonic Plague Tied to Pet Cat

Oregon has reported its first human case of the bubonic plague since 2015, and the local health department believes the infection came from the person's cat. Though the plague wiped out more than a third of Europe's population in the 14th century, it's not so deadly these days so long as antibiotics are administered, as they were early on in this case. "All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness," added Dr. Richard Fawcett with the Deschutes County Health Services, per Time.