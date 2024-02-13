Oregon Resident's Case of Bubonic Plague Tied to Pet Cat

Oregon has reported its first human case of the bubonic plague since 2015, and the local health department believes the infection came from the person's cat. Though the plague wiped out more than a third of Europe's population in the 14th century, it's not so deadly these days so long as antibiotics are administered, as they were early on in this case. "All close contacts of the resident and their pet have been contacted and provided medication to prevent illness," added Dr. Richard Fawcett with the Deschutes County Health Services, per Time.
The AP reports symptoms of bubonic plague include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, weakness, chills, and muscle aches, which typically begin within two to eight days of being exposed. LiveScience reports that while people are most typically infected via flea bite, it can be transmitted from the contaminated fluids or tissues of dogs, cats, and rodents including chipmunks and squirrels. A news release from Deschutes County Health Services notes "pet cats are highly susceptible to plague ... If possible, discourage their hunting of rodents." Time provides additional context:
- "In the US plague infections continue to occur in rural parts of the West—particularly in New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado. Between 1900 and 2012, 1006 confirmed or probable human plague cases occurred in the United States, over 80% of which have been the bubonic form."
