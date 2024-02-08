Amid Intense Weather, Hiker Missing on California Mountain

A California woman who set out for a hike amid the state's recently intense weather has now been missing for days. Lifei Huang, 22, went for a hike by herself at Mount Baldy in southern California's San Gabriel Mountains Sunday afternoon and was last heard from at 4pm that day, around 2 hours after the start of her hike, CNN reports. Search and rescue teams have been looking for her, but have had to deal with severe weather conditions including avalanche risks and heavy snow. Meanwhile, three other hikers were recovered from the mountain early Monday. They'd gotten lost amid the storm Sunday, and survived the frigid night by sheltering between rocks to protect them from 50mph wind gusts, Fox News reports. Rescuers remained in contact with them overnight and were able to get to them by the next day.