Attempted Murder Charges for Judge's Courtroom Attacker

Deobra Redden assaulted a Las Vegas judge
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 13, 2024 3:00 AM CST
Courtroom Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder
In this image from video provided by the Clark County District Court, Deobra Redden is seen launching over the desk of Judge Mary Kay Holthus on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Las Vegas.   (Clark County District Court via AP)

A man who attacked a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom last month has been charged with attempted murder. A grand jury indicted Deobra Redden, 30, on nine new counts. Among other things, he is accused of wrapping his hands around the throat of Judge Mary Kay Holthus and striking her head, reports the Washington Post. A courtroom marshal also suffered injuries in the melee. Redden faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

In early January, Holthus was about to sentence Redden in a battery case when he leaped over a judicial bench to reach her, per KSNV. Others in the courtroom scrambled to rescue her, and video of the incident went viral. Redden's family say he suffers from schizophrenia and was not on his medication when the assault occurred, reports Fox5Vegas. (More Las Vegas stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X