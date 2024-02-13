Attempted Murder Charges for Judge's Courtroom Attacker

A man who attacked a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom last month has been charged with attempted murder. A grand jury indicted Deobra Redden, 30, on nine new counts. Among other things, he is accused of wrapping his hands around the throat of Judge Mary Kay Holthus and striking her head, reports the Washington Post . A courtroom marshal also suffered injuries in the melee. Redden faces 20 years in prison if convicted.

In early January, Holthus was about to sentence Redden in a battery case when he leaped over a judicial bench to reach her, per KSNV. Others in the courtroom scrambled to rescue her, and video of the incident went viral. Redden's family say he suffers from schizophrenia and was not on his medication when the assault occurred, reports Fox5Vegas. (More Las Vegas stories.)