Beneath the Sea, an Ancient 'Man-Made Megastructure'

More than 10,000 years ago, humans constructed a long, low wall, using rocks weighing a combined 150 tons. Discovered by accident in 2021, the Blinkerwall—submerged 70 feet deep in the Baltic Sea, 6 miles off the coast of Rerik, Germany—is now a candidate for the oldest known man-made megastructure in Europe. It stretches for nearly two-thirds of a mile along the seafloor in the Bay of Mecklenburg and includes 300 large boulders, in addition to 1,400 smaller stones, per the Guardian . Though the rocks could've been moved by a tsunami or glacier, researchers say the wall's size and shape suggest humans used smaller stones to connect boulders, some of which would've been "too heavy for groups of humans to have moved," per the outlet.

Positioned to border an ancient lake or bog and relatively short at just 3 feet high in most places, the wall was probably used not for defense, but to funnel herds of reindeer to a point at which hunters would be waiting, researchers say. "When you chase the animals, they follow these structures, they don't attempt to jump over them," lead researcher Jacob Geersen of the Leibniz Institute for Baltic Sea Research tells the Guardian. "The idea would be to create an artificial bottleneck with a second wall or with the lakeshore." The structure is thought to have been built 11,000 years ago—about 3,000 years after an ice sheet retreated—and submerged by rising sea levels some 8,500 years ago, a few hundred years after reindeer disappeared from the region, per Live Science.

"This puts the Blinkerwall into range of the oldest known examples of hunting architecture in the world and potentially makes it the oldest man-made megastructure in Europe," according to a study on the find published Monday in PNAS. Its chance discovery in September 2021 came as students were learning to use sonar to map the seafloor, per New Scientist. "We did not look for the structure because we did not know it was there," Geersen tells Live Science. "But we resolved it on the seafloor from our multibeam echo-sounder data." The find "suggests that extensive prehistoric hunting landscapes may survive in a manner previously only seen in the Great Lakes," Vincent Gaffney of the University of Bradford tells New Scientist. Researchers still hope to find animal bones and human artifacts at the site.