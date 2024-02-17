Our Favorite Stinky Cheeses Are in Some Trouble

In news that could upend cheese plates everywhere, some of the stinkiest offerings we love to indulge in are in danger from more than just getting in our bellies. Vox has the scoop on what it calls the "Camembert calamity," and it all boils down to fungi. To get the uniform looks, smells, and tastes we expect when we purchase Camembert, brie, and blue cheeses, producers have relied on very specific strains of fungus. Cheese is made by mixing fresh milk with bacteria and fungi like yeasts and molds—the strains used produce different varieties. Brie and Camembert makers switched to an albino mold, Penicillium camembert, in 1898 and 1902, respectively, according to the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), and it soon became the industry standard.

While P. camembert's makeup is responsible for the white, creamy cheese we enjoy today, it's an asexual fungus, so it's reproduced through cloning. A century of cloning has weakened the single strain of fungus responsible for all Camembert currently made around the world, and more recent mutations have hampered its ability to produce spores. "We've been able to domesticate these invisible organisms just as we did with dogs or cabbage," says CNRS evolutionary biologist Jeanne Ropars. "But what happened, as it does every time an organism large or small is subjected to overly drastic selection, is that their genetic diversity has been greatly reduced."

Limiting genetic diversity has had a similar effect on crops, like bananas or wheat. Vox notes that different varieties of a crop can withstand challenges better than others, so bouts of bad weather or new pathogens may wipe out one type, while others manage just fine. "When you lose diversity within a species, you lose adaptability," says CNRS' Tatiana Giraud. Blue cheeses are undergoing a similar fate, but a new population of P. roqueforti recently identified by Giraud could be a game-changer. And while it's not the kiss of death for Camembert, cheese lovers may need to adapt to new colors, smells, and tastes as producers use new strains. "Camembert is not going to disappear tomorrow," Ropars says. "But it's going to be more and more difficult to produce." (More cheese stories).