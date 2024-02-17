A lockdown has been lifted at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs after two people were found shot dead in an on-campus dorm. Per KKTV , Colorado Springs police say that a lockdown and shelter-in-place directive were put in place after shots were reported around 6am local time on Friday, with students, faculty, and anyone else at UCCS instructed on social media to lock their doors, cut the lights, and "move away from sight." "Do not open the door. Maintain silence," the alert advised. Police say they found two bodies with gunshot wounds inside a dorm room about five minutes after receiving the first call, per CBS News .

The lockdown and shelter-in-place advisory were lifted around 9:30am, though classes for the day were canceled. By early Friday afternoon, police noted on social media that they didn't believe there was an ongoing threat to the public and that it appeared to be "an isolated incident." Later Friday evening, police added another update. "At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides," they wrote, per CNN.

"The past few hours have been devastating for our Mountain Lion community," a UCCS statement released Friday said, per KKTV. "Our hearts are overcome by grief as unspeakable violence has reached into our home." The campus will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, and classes won't be held Monday, though the school said campus will be open for "support and healing," per CNN. Counselors are said to be on hand to help any students struggling with this news. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 719-444-7000, or to call the Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 719-634-STOP (7867).