Rod Stewart Sells His Song Catalog

Deal reportedly worth nearly $100M is with Iconic Artists Group
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 15, 2024 12:14 PM CST
Updated Feb 15, 2024 12:25 PM CST
Rod Stewart Sells His Song Catalog
Rod Stewart performs at Royal Albert Hall in London in 2022.   (Suzan Moore/PA via AP)

Rod Stewart just made a pretty penny for his life's music. It's not the $500 million paid to Bruce Springsteen or even the $200 million to Justin Bieber, but the 79-year-old is still close to the nine-figure threshold in a deal for nearly $100 million with Iconic Artists Group, reports the Wall Street Journal. Stewart has 10 No. 1 albums over a career that spans six decades, with hits that include "Maggie May" and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy." The deal for his song catalog includes his stints with the Jeff Beck Group and Faces.

"My life's work is in safe hands," Stewart said in a statement referencing music exec Irving Azoff, head of Iconic Artists. Variety notes that Stewart is about to release his 32nd studio album, Swing Fever, his homage to the big-band era. The deal suggests that the market to buy such catalogs, which cooled a bit over the last year, is about to pick up again, according to the Journal. (More Rod Stewart stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X