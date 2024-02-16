Stocks Post a Losing Week

A report in the morning on inflation at the wholesale level provided the latest reminder that the battle against rising prices isn't over. Prices rose more in January than economists expected, and the numbers followed a similar report from earlier in the week that showed living costs for US consumers climbed by more than forecast. The data kept the door closed on hopes that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates in March, as traders had earlier hoped. It also discouraged bets that a Fed move to relax conditions on the economy and financial markets could come even in May, per the AP.

"Markets are likely to take a well-deserved breather following a staggering rally since October," said Mark Hackett, Nationwide's chief of investment research, "though the lack of emotional reaction to elevated inflation readings and shifting Fed expectations reflect the optimism of investors." If the economy does remain resilient, it would allow companies to deliver growth in profits, which can prop up stock prices.