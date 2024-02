A medication used to treat asthma can now be used to help people with food allergies avoid severe reactions, says the FDA. Xolair, the brand name for the drug omalizumab, became the first medication approved to reduce allergic reactions caused by accidental exposure to food triggers, per the AP. Patients as young as age 1 with allergies can take the drug by injection every two to four weeks, depending on their weight and their body's response to allergens.