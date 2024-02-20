Navalny Letters Reveal Last Stretch of Prison Life

The New York Times has obtained excerpts of private letters Alexei Navalny wrote in the final months of his life from Russian prisons, and they reveal that he stayed mentally sharp despite brutal physical conditions. He wrote of reading 44 books in English in a year, and he craved details about the "daily grind" of life—"news about life, food, salaries, gossip," as he put it in one letter. Some highlights:
- Trump: One excerpt getting attention is about former President Trump. He wrote to a friend that a potential Trump second term looked "really scary" to him, per the Times. He feared Trump would win if President Biden's health faltered. "Doesn't this obvious thing concern the Democrats?"
- Kennedy: He also exchanged letters with human-rights activist Kerry Kennedy, daughter of the assassinated Robert F. Kennedy. He said he cried "two or three times" reading a book about her father and thanked her for sending him a poster with RFK's quote that a "ripple of hope" can expand and "sweep down the mightiest walls of oppression and resistance." He added: "I hope one day I'll be able to hang it on the wall of my office."
- Guards: Of his Russian guards, he wrote: "If they're told to feed you caviar tomorrow, they'll feed you caviar. If they're told to strangle you in your cell, they'll strangle you."
Read the full story
by Anton Troianovski. (Navalny's widow has vowed to continue his fight
against the Putin regime.)