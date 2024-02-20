Navalny Letters Reveal Last Stretch of Prison Life

The New York Times has obtained excerpts of private letters Alexei Navalny wrote in the final months of his life from Russian prisons, and they reveal that he stayed mentally sharp despite brutal physical conditions. He wrote of reading 44 books in English in a year, and he craved details about the "daily grind" of life—"news about life, food, salaries, gossip," as he put it in one letter. Some highlights:

Trump: One excerpt getting attention is about former President Trump. He wrote to a friend that a potential Trump second term looked "really scary" to him, per the Times. He feared Trump would win if President Biden's health faltered. "Doesn't this obvious thing concern the Democrats?"