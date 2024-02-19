Yulia Navalnaya always kept a remarkably low profile even as husband Alexei Navalny became a well-known figure around the world in his opposition to Vladimir Putin. All that has changed since the death of Navalny in a remote Russian penal colony. On Monday, the 47-year-old Navalnaya promised to continue her husband's fight against the Putin regime and asked his followers to join with her. Coverage:

The personal: Navalnaya has a degree in economics and gave up her banking career to raise the couple's two children as her husband rose in prominence, reports the BBC. They met on a beach in 1998 in Turkey and wed two years later. "I did not get married to a promising lawyer or an opposition leader," she once said. "I got married to a young man named Alexei."