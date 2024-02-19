Gruesome Find Made on NYC Subway Track

Severed leg was found on section of track in the Bronx
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2024 4:01 PM CST
Tracks at the 167th Street station.   (Adam Moss/Wikipedia)

The New York Police Department is investigating a gruesome mystery in the Bronx. Police say a human leg was found on subway tracks Saturday afternoon, but they don't know whose leg it is or how it got there, ABC7 reports. Police say a subway train operator spotted the leg on an elevated section of track between 167th and 170th streets on the No. 4 subway line, per NBC New York. The leg has been handed over to the city's medical examiner. Police say they're trying to determine whether a crime was committed. (More New York City subway stories.)

