Gruesome Find Made on NYC Subway Track

The New York Police Department is investigating a gruesome mystery in the Bronx. Police say a human leg was found on subway tracks Saturday afternoon, but they don't know whose leg it is or how it got there, ABC7 reports. Police say a subway train operator spotted the leg on an elevated section of track between 167th and 170th streets on the No. 4 subway line, per NBC New York. The leg has been handed over to the city's medical examiner. Police say they're trying to determine whether a crime was committed.