Economic 'Vibes' May Be Tilting Toward Biden

President Biden has been dogged for much of the past year by what the Economist calls an "emotional disconnect" on the economy. Growth has been strong, but Americans have remained in a lousy mood about money, thanks largely to high prices across the board. Now, however, a closely watched gauge suggests that might be changing.

Key stat: A monthly survey of consumer sentiment by the University of Michigan came in at 79.6 in February, its highest mark since the summer of 2021, reports Quartz. What's more, the collective increase over the last three months is the biggest in more than three decades, notes the Economist.