Horrific Cases of Femicide Spur Protests Across Africa

Recent acts of femicide and gender-based violence across several African countries—including Kenya, Somalia, and Cameroon—have prompted protests and calls for government action. The details are harrowing, and include beheadings, immolation, and mutilation, with the majority of cases involving intimate partners, the New York Times reports. Women's rights advocates in Kenya organized a "Dark Valentine" vigil to honor women lost to femicide—31 women died there after being beaten, strangled, or beheaded in January alone.