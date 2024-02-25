Trump Jr. Has a Glossy Side Hustle

Field Ethos bills itself as the "premier lifestyle publication for the unapologetic man," and there are few men less apologetic than its founder, Donald Trump Jr. Writing for Politico , Rosie Gray takes a deep dive into the hunting and outdoors magazine launched in 2021 by former President Trump's oldest son, a project the outlet bills as a further dive into the culture wars and "an extension of his father's political strategy." Gray notes the quarterly print pub and website—featuring large, scenic photos of hunting and fishing expeditions, as well as gear reviews, a travel agency, and a shop with merch like travel mugs—have received compliments for its style, even from unexpected corners ( Slate has called Field Ethos "strangely captivating"). Gray writes, "The overall aesthetic of the brand is like a rugged, gun-loving version of Kinfolk, the Portland-based cottagecore hipster quarterly."

The brand, targeting men between 25 and 55, tracks with Trump Jr.'s longtime love of the great outdoors, born when he was a boy taking camping trips with his grandfather. He now frames his magazine, co-founded with friends, as a nonpolitical entity he can pick up "when I just need a break from it all," calling it "probably one of the least political things I do." But Gray notes that his father's "campaign trail runs right through" it all, with podcasts featuring MAGA headliners like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, headlines like "Socialism Sinks Ships," and "anti-woke" diatribes in Trump Jr.'s publisher's notes, including on such topics as immigration and drag queen story hours. "The business strategy of Trump Jr. here looks a lot like the political strategy of his father: Divide the market, identify the loyal base, and appeal directly to it," Gray writes. Her piece in full here. (More Donald Trump Jr. stories.)