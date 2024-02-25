TikToker's Series on Lying Ex Has the Internet Shook

For some, planning to spend roughly eight hours watching Sam Mendes' four Beatles biopics dropping in 2027 is the height of culture. For others, TikToker Reesa Teesa's eight-hour series about her lying ex-husband is truly it. Broken up into 52 parts, the drama-filled recounting of her doomed relationship started on February 14, per USA Today , when Reesa Teesa published an intro of sorts, explaining she was going to get into it as she moisturized in her bathroom. "I'm going to tell the story of how I met, dated, married, divorced a real pathological liar," she said.

The playlist she used to organize the series, titled Who TF Did I Marry?!?, ballooned over three days as she related the twisty saga in generally 10-minute clips. Viewers instantly gobbled it up, with one commenter joking, "just cancelled my Netflix subscription and dropped out of school just to focus on this." Reesa Teesa's follower count skyrocketed to 2.8 million, with more than 27 million likes on her account at the time of this writing. If you don't have eight hours to spare, here's a flash synopsis (Buzzfeed goes into great detail if you'd like a play-by-play).

Reesa Teesa met her husband after matching on two dating apps in early March 2020, and they ended up quarantining together when COVID lockdowns hit weeks later. In retrospect, the story is filled with what she calls "the United Nations of red flags," but she lays out how the five-month marriage began and ended, saying he was a master scammer whose lies about his family, bank account, and career eventually piled too high. She says her motive in sharing her story is to help others in her situation. "My advice is, honey just go ahead and do your research." TIME notes that people are already comparing the viral sensation to #TheStory—a Twitter thread that momentarily broke the internet and was eventually adapted into the film Zola—and given Reesa Teesa's ability to capture an audience, stay tuned to see if Hollywood comes knocking. (More TikTok stories.)