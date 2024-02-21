Intruder Spills Wine Worth $2.7M

Winery president Jose Moro says he doesn't have any enemies, which makes a devastating incident at the Cepa 21 winery in northwest Spain all the more mysterious. An intruder was captured on video opening wine tanks around 3:30am Sunday, spilling some 15,000 gallons of wine worth around $2.7 million, the BBC reports. Moro says the intruder wiped out much of the wine Cepa 21 had planned to put on the market in late 2025 and early 2026. The winery's two most expensive varieties, Horcajo and Malabrigo, were spilled. Horcajo sells for around $58 a bottle and Malabrigo sells for $27.

The wine was insured, but insurance pays only the value of the grapes, not that of the finished product, Moro says. He says the intruder seen in the video appears to be a woman—and somebody who knows their way around winery equipment. Whoever the culprit is, it is "someone unbalanced, with an evil that I had never seen in my life, because you either steal the wine or drink it, but you don't throw it away," Moro tells El Pais. He says he's been getting calls from media all over the world, "so at least it has some impact on brand awareness. Something good will have to come of this." (More wine stories.)