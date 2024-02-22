Sign of a US-China Thaw: a New Panda Promise

China plans to send a new pair of giant pandas to the San Diego Zoo, renewing its long-standing gesture of friendship toward the United States after nearly all the iconic bears on loan to US zoos were returned as relations began to sour between the two nations. San Diego Zoo officials told the AP that if all permits and other requirements are approved, two bears, a male and a female, are expected to arrive as early as the end of this summer, about five years after the zoo sent its last pandas back to China. What you need to know: