Cladding Blamed After Fire Rips Through High-Rise

At least four people are dead and up to 15 are missing after a fire devastated two residential buildings in Valencia, eastern Spain, including a 14-story apartment building. Witnesses said the fire started in the high-rise Thursday night and, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the entire building in around 30 minutes and spread to a connected building, reports Reuters. The blaze is believed to have started on the building's fourth floor. Residents were seen on balconies, calling for help, and at least two were rescued with a crane. Emergency services say at least 13 people were injured, including six firefighters, the AP reports.
Valencia Mayor Maria Jose Catala said firefighters are focusing on cooling the buildings and determining the risk of collapse before attempting to enter to search for survivors. Experts say that as in the Grenfell Tower disaster in London in 2017, which killed 72 people, flammable cladding on the exterior of high-rise apparently caused the fire to spread rapidly, reports the BBC. Esther Puchades, vice president of the College of Industrial Technical Engineers of Valencia, told local media that the apartment building burned quickly because the cladding was made from polyurethane material that is no longer widely used because of the fire risk. (More Spain stories.)