Cladding Blamed After Fire Rips Through High-Rise

At least four people are dead and up to 15 are missing after a fire devastated two residential buildings in Valencia, eastern Spain, including a 14-story apartment building. Witnesses said the fire started in the high-rise Thursday night and, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the entire building in around 30 minutes and spread to a connected building, reports Reuters. The blaze is believed to have started on the building's fourth floor. Residents were seen on balconies, calling for help, and at least two were rescued with a crane. Emergency services say at least 13 people were injured, including six firefighters, the AP reports.