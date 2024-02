The families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting have rejected Alex Jones' offer to pay them $55 million over 10 years. The families, who won $1.5 billion in defamation damages against the bankrupted Infowars host, have instead voted in favor of liquidating Jones' assets as required by the court. The unanimous vote recorded last week in Southern Texas Bankruptcy Court "represents progress toward a final resolution of Jones' debt to the Sandy Hook family members in Texas and Connecticut" but "does not change the big picture that Jones will only pay a fraction of what he owes," the News Times reports.

That's because Jones has less than $10 million in assets, according to a liquidation analysis filed with the court. After legal fees and other expenses, there will be $3 million to $4 million remaining for the families, the analysis states. Jones, who filed for bankruptcy for his company Free Speech Systems while on trial, had proposed paying at least $5.5 million per year over 10 years to the families through the sale of assets, FSS profits, and personal income, per Law & Crime. That was after the families proposed $8.5 million a year over 10 years. Both sides will now make a case for their respective plans to resolve the debt before Judge Christopher Lopez in late March. However, the debt cannot be resolved until Jones concludes his appeals of the damages. (More Alex Jones stories.)