Koch Network Delivers Bad News to Nikki Haley

A big Nikki Haley donor is halting spending on her presidential campaign. Americans For Prosperity Action, the political arm of the conservative group Americans for Prosperity that is backed by billionaire Charles Koch, announced the move following Haley's Saturday loss to Donald Trump in the South Carolina GOP primary, Politico reports. Haley "has made it clear that she will continue to fight and we wholeheartedly support her in this effort," the CEO of AFP says. "But given the challenges in the primary states ahead, we don't believe any outside group can make a material difference to widen her path to victory." She adds that Haley still has AFP Action's "strong endorsement," CNN reports.

AFP Action had spent millions on ads backing Haley's presidential bid after endorsing her in November; prior to that, the group had spent months on a campaign aimed at pushing Republican voters to a candidate other than Donald Trump. The group maintains that with Trump as the GOP nominee, it will be more difficult for the party to win in the general election. It will now focus on competitive Senate and House races in November; the group has said previously that flipping the Senate is the best way to avoid Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress as well as the presidency. As for Haley, she's said she will stay in the race until at least Super Tuesday on March 5, Fox News reports. (More Nikki Haley 2024 stories.)