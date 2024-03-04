US /
Ladies, These States May Be Worth Looking Into

Massachusetts tops WalletHub's list of best states for women; Oklahoma comes in last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 4, 2024 4:24 PM CST
This Is the Best State in America for Women
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/monkeybusinessimages)

What better way to mark Women's History Month than to tag the places in the US where women have the best chances at career opportunities and a better standard of living? WalletHub looked at all 50 states, using more than two dozen metrics in two main categories to create its rankings: women's economic and social well-being, which considers everything from median earnings, job security, and unemployment rates, to high school graduation rates and each city's friendliness toward working mothers; and women's health care and safety, meaning such factors as the quality of local women's hospitals, depression and suicide rates, life expectancy, and abortion policies. A lot of Northeastern states make the top 10, while Oklahoma doesn't fare so well. Here, the best and worst of the bunch:

Best states

  1. Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Women's Health Care & Safety" category)
  2. Washington, DC (No. 1 in "Women's Economic & Social Well-Being" category)
  3. Minnesota
  4. Vermont
  5. Maine
  6. Maryland
  7. New York
  8. Hawaii
  9. New Jersey
  10. Delaware

Worst states
  1. Missouri
  2. Georgia
  3. Wyoming
  4. West Virginia
  5. Arkansas (last in "Women's Health Care & Safety" category)
  6. Texas
  7. Alabama
  8. Mississippi
  9. Louisiana
  10. Oklahoma (last in "Women's Economic & Social Well-Being" category)

See how other states ranked here. (This state is No. 1 when it comes to racial equality.)

