This Is the Best State in America for Women

What better way to mark Women's History Month than to tag the places in the US where women have the best chances at career opportunities and a better standard of living? WalletHub looked at all 50 states, using more than two dozen metrics in two main categories to create its rankings: women's economic and social well-being, which considers everything from median earnings, job security, and unemployment rates, to high school graduation rates and each city's friendliness toward working mothers; and women's health care and safety, meaning such factors as the quality of local women's hospitals, depression and suicide rates, life expectancy, and abortion policies. A lot of Northeastern states make the top 10, while Oklahoma doesn't fare so well. Here, the best and worst of the bunch: