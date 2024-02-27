Donald Trump Jr. Opens Envelope Containing White Powder

Firefighters and a hazmat team responded to Donald Trump Jr.'s Jupiter, Florida, home Monday night after the former president's son received an envelope containing white powder. Sources tell the Daily Beast Trump opened the envelope and the powder flew out. It's not yet clear what the powder was, but Trump is OK, having released a statement to MxM News (an aggregator he himself launched in 2022, per the Guardian) in which he said, "This is now the second time a demented leftist has mailed me a death threat with white powder. If this happened twice to a prominent Democrat, there would be hearings in Congress, but since my last name is Trump, the media will move on in a day. The hatred the left has for my family knows no bounds." He had similar comments for the Daily Caller.
A spokesperson for Trump offered a slightly more tempered response to the Daily Beast, saying, "The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly." The Daily Caller also has images of a letter that was reportedly included in the envelope; it says "the psychopath Donald" must be "silenced." (The last time white powder was sent to Trump Jr., his then-wife opened the letter and was taken to a hospital.)