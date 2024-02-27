Walton Family Sells $1.5B in Walmart Stock

Walmart stock has jumped 13% this year, and as it sat near a record high last week, the Walton family sold off about $1.5 billion worth of shares. Filings from the US Securities and Exchange Commission made on behalf of Rob, Jim, and Alice Walton—the three surviving children of Walmart founder Sam Walton—revealed that the Walton Family Holdings Trust sold about 8.82 million shares between Wednesday and Friday of last week, Yahoo Finance reports. In 2015, Walton Enterprises said in a statement that the family "expects to sell Walmart shares from time to time in order to [keep family ownership to less than 50%] and to help fund charitable contributions." Asked for comment on the recent sale, a Walmart rep pointed to that statement, Fortune reports.