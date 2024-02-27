Walton Family Sells $1.5B in Walmart Stock

Walmart stock has jumped 13% this year, and as it sat near a record high last week, the Walton family sold off about $1.5 billion worth of shares. Filings from the US Securities and Exchange Commission made on behalf of Rob, Jim, and Alice Walton—the three surviving children of Walmart founder Sam Walton—revealed that the Walton Family Holdings Trust sold about 8.82 million shares between Wednesday and Friday of last week, Yahoo Finance reports. In 2015, Walton Enterprises said in a statement that the family "expects to sell Walmart shares from time to time in order to [keep family ownership to less than 50%] and to help fund charitable contributions." Asked for comment on the recent sale, a Walmart rep pointed to that statement, Fortune reports.
On Sunday, Business Insider reported that following the recent stock surge, Rob, Jim, and Alice Walton were worth a combined $224 billion, or more than Elon Musk is worth. The three of them more than doubled their money since 2016, when Walmart stock was worth less than $75 a share. It's since surged to more than $181, though a recent three-to-one stock split brought the price of a share to $60. If the rest of the Walton family is included in the mix, the clan's worth is $267 billion, making them by far the wealthiest family in America, Business Insider reports. (More Walmart stories.)